SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.88. 203,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 162,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciSparc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd ( NASDAQ:SPRC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 10.91% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

