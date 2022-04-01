Science Applications International Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

