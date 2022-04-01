Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

