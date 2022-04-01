Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €164.33 ($180.59).

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU opened at €152.16 ($167.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.67. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.