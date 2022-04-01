Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.33 ($180.59).

Shares of SU opened at €152.16 ($167.21) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($83.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is €145.97 and its 200-day moving average is €152.67.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

