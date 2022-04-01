SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Financial Comparison

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 1 10 1 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $383.23, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given SBA Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 10.29% -4.72% 2.43% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.31 billion 16.33 $237.62 million $2.13 161.55 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

SBA Communications beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

