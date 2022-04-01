Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
SSL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
