Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SSL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sasol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

