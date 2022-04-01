Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.85 and a 200-day moving average of $572.82. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $736.22.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

