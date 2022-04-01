Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,107.2 days.
SNYYF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
