Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $8,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,255,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

