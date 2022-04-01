Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

IOT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 20,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87. Samsara has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

