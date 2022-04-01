salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.42. 118,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.86.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.