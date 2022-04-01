salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $210.82. 88,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

