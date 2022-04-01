Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

