SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,560.00

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $343.83 million and approximately $93,560.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

