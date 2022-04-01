Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,800 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RYI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 269,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

