Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

