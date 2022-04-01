RWS (LON:RWS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 690 ($9.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 810 ($10.61) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.56).

RWS stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($10.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($43,882.63).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

