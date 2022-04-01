RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.85.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

