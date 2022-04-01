Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.