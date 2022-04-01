Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,622 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

