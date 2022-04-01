Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,206 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

