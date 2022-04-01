Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,942 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trinseo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

