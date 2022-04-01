Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.