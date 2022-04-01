Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,195 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEP opened at $83.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

