Rupiah Token Hits Market Capitalization of $15.08 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $15.08 million and $318,648.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading



