RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 10,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,979. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

