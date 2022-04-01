RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.58. 6,933,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

