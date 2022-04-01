RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. 13,032,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

