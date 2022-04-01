RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.87. 1,945,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,670. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

