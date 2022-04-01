RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 138,566 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.