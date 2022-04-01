RPC (NYSE:RES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

