Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

RPRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 28,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

