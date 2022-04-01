Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.12) to GBX 3,675 ($48.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,212 ($42.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,865.20. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15 shares of company stock valued at $45,985.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.