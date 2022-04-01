Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$672.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.