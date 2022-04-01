Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €174.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.33 ($177.29).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML stock opened at €122.95 ($135.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €135.98. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.