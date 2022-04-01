Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.11. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.