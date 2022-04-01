Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 111.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

