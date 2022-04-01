Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

