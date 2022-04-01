Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $179,053.16 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $179,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

