Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 395 Price Target at Bank of America

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 395 target price by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 394.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.