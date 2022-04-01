Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

