Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.