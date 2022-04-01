Rockland Trust Co. Has $252,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

