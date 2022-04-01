Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

Moody’s stock opened at $337.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.10. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $295.63 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.