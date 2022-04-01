Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 504 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $435.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

