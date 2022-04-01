Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.