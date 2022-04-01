Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 399 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

