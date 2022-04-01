Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RKLB stock opened at 8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 7.51 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $87,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.