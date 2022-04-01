Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 393.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Roblox were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 in the last quarter.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 198,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,836,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

